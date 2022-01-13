‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reshoots are over

The multiverse is open, and fans are almost getting their second major showing with the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film which is scheduled to launch in May is nearing completion and according to a new report, all additional scenes have been filmed.

In an interview with the film’s titular star Benedict Cumberbatch, Deadline offers that the extensive reshoots for the film up on Saturday, January 8. The addendum to the scheduled reportedly began in November, with claims being made that they would endeavor to bring even more characters from across the multiverse into the mix.

None of these new characters have been revealed, however, but the possibilities are endless given Marvel’s expansive roster, which has already roped in familiar faces from the Marvel back catalogue as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Wong is in trouble in new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness image 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Loki was the first Marvel release to dive into the multiverse, but everything got taken to a new level with No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to take things up a notch yet again, but fans will need to wait and see what surprises are in store.

In his interview with Deadline, Cumberbatch shared that he’s happy to see a positive reaction after the first teaser trailer for the upcoming was attached to the credits of No Way Home.

“I’m thrilled at the reaction to the teaser trailer at the end of Spider-Man; I’m thrilled at the reaction that film’s been having. I mean, it’s been a bit of a moment, to be honest.”

With still months before its release, we’ll likely get a ton more to see from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it hits theaters.