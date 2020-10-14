We were banking on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being Marvel’s first trip into other universes, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Spider-Man 3 will get there before it. Not only will Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme himself play a key role in the threequel, opposite Tom Holland’s wall-crawler, but Jamie Foxx is also returning as Electro, suggesting a crossover with The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Reports and rumors are swirling, then, that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in talks with Marvel and Sony to reprise their iterations of the web-head, potentially in Spider-Man 3. Fans have obviously run with this concept, too, as everyone’s been calling for a live-action Spider-Verse crossover event to happen over the past few years. And though we can’t say for sure just yet if the upcoming threequel is where it’ll go down, if it is, then this epic fan poster does a great job of teasing what we’ve got to look forward to.

Artist Psychboz has created an incredible piece of work which could easily be the real deal. As you can see below, Holland’s Peter Parker takes center stage, with Garfield and Maguire to his upper right and lower left, respectively. Doctor Strange, Zendaya’s M.J. and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are likewise showcased, while Electro is depicted engulfed in electrical light. Remember, he won’t be blue this time around.

Doctor Strange, Maguire And Garfield Join The Fight On Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Foxx revealed that little detail in a now-deleted social media post, in which he also shared a piece of fan art of the three Spider-Men teaming up against his villain, which some have taken as confirmation that this is what Marvel have got planned. But it really is too early to say for certain on that one.

The crazy thing is, though, that there’s a definite possibility that we could be getting the crossover to end all Spidey crossovers as soon as next Christmas, when Spider-Man 3 is currently set to swing into theaters.