We still don’t know an awful lot about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the finale of WandaVision did lay at least some of the groundwork. It looks as though Scarlet Witch’s mastery of the Darkhold is going to cause some serious problems, forcing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme into action.

It’s about time as well, with Multiverse of Madness marking the longest gap between solo sequels for any of the franchise’s major players, as Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster arrives in March 2022, almost five and a half years after Scott Derrickson’s first installment. As you’d expect from any movie that deals with the very fabric of reality itself, there’s been no shortage of rumor and speculation surrounding the who, what, where and why of Doctor Strange 2, but so far Marvel are committed to maintaining the veil of secrecy.

However, insider Daniel Richtman has offered that Multiverse of Madness will change the MCU forever, although the tipster doesn’t expand on a blanket statement that could mean any number of things. Based on what we know so far, though, it’s certainly looking that way, with Raimi’s background in stylish horror and the very title of the movie itself opening the doors wide open to all sorts of inter-dimensional insanity.

Unless Wanda’s getting killed off, which seems very unlikely given her resurgent popularity in the wake of Disney Plus’ smash hit series, then most of the damage caused by her tinkering with the Darkhold will be undone by the time the credits roll, but the after effects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be getting felt throughout the MCU for years to come.