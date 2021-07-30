Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Learn About Mutants In Multiverse Of Madness

One of the burning questions surrounding the medium to long term future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how the mythology plans to introduce, incorporate and embed mutants into the mix. After all, the shared superhero saga has existed by its own in-house set of rules and regulations for thirteen years and counting, and the X-gene has the potential to be a game-changer in more ways than one.

The answer could be as simple as bringing them over from a timeline where the X-Men already exist, which would admittedly feel like a bit of a cop-out. On the other side of that equation, having earned $6 billion at the box office across thirteen movies in the span of 20 years, most audiences are fully aware of Charles Xavier’s students and what they bring to the table.

That being said, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander’s Sif was on her way back to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme learn about the existence and abilities of mutants.

Additional information is hard to come by, but we’ve been hearing rumors dating back years that Wanda Maximoff could be retconned into a mutant, so she could feasibly provide the gateway between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the X-Men. Then again, it could turn out to be something else entirely, because the very concept and premise of Sam Raimi’s horror-tinged mystical blockbuster means that we won’t know for sure where things will be headed until the movie arrives in theaters next March.