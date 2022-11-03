Does ‘One Piece Film: Red’ have a post-credits scene?

The following article contains spoiler information for One Piece Film: Red

It is 2022, and the long-running anime that originally premiered in 1999 has released a new theatrical film. That’s right—the newest entry in the One Piece franchise is finally here with the release of One Piece Film: Red. The movie was announced as a part of the celebration for the 1000th episode of the anime, and it will be released on Nov. 4.

One Piece Film: Red follows the Straw Hat Pirates led by Monkey D. Luffy as they arrive at a concert by the sensational singer, Uta. Luffy reveals that Uta is the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks, one of the Four Emperors of the New World, and the Legendary pirate Luffy admires, who also happened to be the one to give Luffy his straw hat. You might be wondering if the film has anything after the credits, so let’s take a look at the end of One Piece Film: Red.

Here’s the One Piece Film: Red post-credits scene explained

Screengrab via Toei Animation

One Piece Film: Red does indeed have a post-credits scene, albeit it is quite short. The ending of the film sees Uta reverse her effects on the world after her Devil Fruit, the Uta Uta Fruit, gave her the ability to transport people to another world with her singing. While she was able to save the civilians and the pirates she nearly destroyed, she could not save herself, succumbing to the effects of the mushrooms she was using to stay awake to keep singing. At the end of the film, Uta dies and lies in a coffin on the Red Hair Pirates ship. Luffy wakes up and sadly looks in their direction. The credits then play, accompanied by one of the beautiful songs performed by Uta in the film. In the middle of that musical sensation, a short scene plays with Luffy on his ship.

One Piece's End Is In Sight, Manga Creator Reveals 1 of 2

Click to skip A Japanese ad teases that One Piece is ending

Click to zoom

Earlier in One Piece Film: Red, Uta’s powers had turned the citizens into different forms, either smaller versions of themselves, plush toys, or different food. Luffy’s ship, the Thousand Sunny, was not spared from Uta’s attacks. It, too, had been turned into a talking plush toy. In the post-credits scene, Luffy briefly talks to his ship, perhaps thinking that it might talk back to him after what had happened earlier in the movie, although it didn’t because Sunny had been turned back into a ship again.

As to what Luffy says to his ship, no One Piece fan should be surprised that he proclaimed, “I’m going to be the King of the Pirates!” You should really see that for yourself, along with the epic third-act fight of One Piece Film: Red, when it hits theaters on Nov. 4.