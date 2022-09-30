This article contains spoilers for Smile.

It’s Halloween season, and if there is one thing we can count on in the Halloween season it’s the release of some great spooky horror movies. The newest creepy movie to make its way to the big screen is Smile. Smile was written and directed by Parker Finn, and stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who after a new patient commits suicide in front of her begins to see a threatening smiling face following her wherever she goes. The movie might be best known for its viral marketing campaign.

As it is a new movie, and horror movies as a whole tend to have one final scare during the credits, let’s take a look at the end of the film and tell you whether or not Smile will keep you horrified or smiling after the credits have rolled.

Does Smile have a post-credits scene?

Photo via Paramount

The ending of Smile wraps up the movie nicely, with the curse which was plaguing Rose moving to her ex-boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner) after she lit herself on fire in front of him. While the film could have taken the opportunity to have a post-credits stinger with Joel, either by continuing the curse or somehow ending it himself, it did no such thing and there is nothing after the credits.

However, many people did work on the film, so feel free to stay behind and watch the end credits. There is actually one thing interesting about the end credits of Smile, even though there are no extra scenes. The credits, like practically every other movie, are accompanied by a couple of closing songs and compared to the movie itself, the closing credits are tremendously loud. So if you plan on talking to the person next to you about the film after it is finished, maybe wait until the credits have rolled and take it outside.

The increase in volume is not necessarily a negative of the film, as it did make the credits stand out. It is also interesting as most of the film’s horror came from the visuals of the characters and their creepy smiles, especially in the last 15 minutes of the movie. Then you have the credits which assault another sense, your hearing. It makes for one good spook at the end of the movie, and hopefully, by the time you are reading this in your seat, it’s already too late. Catch Smile and be terrified while it is in theaters now.