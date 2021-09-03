Don’t Breathe 2 Makes Surprise VOD Debut Today

The effects of the pandemic have made the window between theatrical and VOD releases more fluid than ever. 90 days used to be the industry standard, but that’s gone right out of the window over the last eighteen months. Plenty of high profile titles don’t see the inside of a cinema at all, others get hybrid day-and-day debuts, while many have spent 45 days on the big screen before being made available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

After Snake Eyes stalled at the box office, Paramount decided out of nowhere to send the G.I. Joe prequel to VOD just 25 days after it premiered theatrically. Now, Sony has made a similar move with Don’t Breathe 2, which arrives on digital today, a mere three weeks after opening in second place at the domestic box office behind Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy.

Don't Breathe 2 Poster Teases The Blind Man's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first installment was one of 2016’s biggest sleeper hits that ended up earning close to $160 million on a budget under $10 million, but the sequel was never going to reach those numbers. The return of Stephen Lang’s Norman Nordstrom also saw a huge drop in terms of critical reactions, with a 41% Rotten Tomatoes score lagging way behind its predecessor’s 88%.

So far, Don’t Breathe 2 has hauled in $36 million globally, which is enough to put it in the black when production costs were kept to a thrifty $15 million. Business is still struggling due to the Delta variant, so it could turn out to be a smart call on the studio’s part to drop the Blind Man’s return on VOD after 21 days, which could lead to fans who weren’t convinced about a trip to their local multiplex happily stumping up the cash to see it from their couch.