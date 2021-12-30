‘Don’t Look Up’ drawing comparisons to all-time classic comedy
Based on the early viewing figures that revealed the movie had been streamed for a massive 111 million hours in the space of just two days, Netflix disaster comedy Don’t Look Up is in with a very good chance of joining Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable as the latest entrant on the platform’s all-time Top 10 most-watched list.
Big names continue to prove popular with subscribers, and Adam McKay’s political, social, environmental and economic satire has a ton of them. In fact, the ensemble is so stacked that Matthew Perry didn’t even make the final cut, while Chris Evans showed up for all of one scene to reinforce his reputation as 2021’s cameo king following Free Guy.
Timely, prescient, self-indulgent and absurd all at once, Don’t Look Up has proven divisive among critics and audiences, but that hasn’t stopped social media from comparing it to Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
There are definitely a few superficial similarities in terms of content, style and tone, but it’s doubtful that Don’t Look Up will be held in the same high esteem as Dr. Strangelove 60 years from now, even if it’s lodged itself at the summit of the Netflix charts with no sign of coming down anytime soon.