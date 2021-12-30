‘Don’t Look Up’ drawing comparisons to all-time classic comedy

Based on the early viewing figures that revealed the movie had been streamed for a massive 111 million hours in the space of just two days, Netflix disaster comedy Don’t Look Up is in with a very good chance of joining Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable as the latest entrant on the platform’s all-time Top 10 most-watched list.

Big names continue to prove popular with subscribers, and Adam McKay’s political, social, environmental and economic satire has a ton of them. In fact, the ensemble is so stacked that Matthew Perry didn’t even make the final cut, while Chris Evans showed up for all of one scene to reinforce his reputation as 2021’s cameo king following Free Guy.

Timely, prescient, self-indulgent and absurd all at once, Don’t Look Up has proven divisive among critics and audiences, but that hasn’t stopped social media from comparing it to Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

“Don’t Look Up” is brilliant, cutting, and waaaay too close to home. 😳



It’s like “Dr. Strangelove” for 2021, holding up a mirror to the absurdity that we have created, ourselves. pic.twitter.com/5jFv9MCk2e — Edward Perez (@eddie1perez) December 29, 2021

Just saw it. Brilliant satire on the same level as Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. But instead of being about the cold war & the insanity of world destruction by nuclear weapons, DLU is about the insanity of not listening to scientists when faced with comets, global warming or viruses — Regan (@regandarcy) December 25, 2021

please stop comparing that film to dr. strangelove. how dare you ALL. — barry. (@BarryPierce) December 27, 2021

I just saw someone say don't look up is the Dr strangelove of our times and…..no,no,no,no I'm not even..no. I mean from a film making angle alone without the satire and message it doesn't even come close! Just.. I can't pic.twitter.com/jZj3LFGJ2z — Maniac Mike (@mainawamaina707) December 29, 2021

Cant find a negative review on this one but quite understandable considering the times we live in. Yet I hate to compare it with Dr strangelove. Missed such satire take on ELE or cleverer way to tell a story. Expected more but well its only netflix.



#DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/rpDXjCMMbe — Arjun BK (@arjunbkool) December 25, 2021

DON'T LOOK UP was good, a MARS ATTACKS! riff–complete with sexy scientists, TV bimbos, and silly governmental bickering facing a threat from space–that mistakes itself more for DR. STRANGELOVE and NETWORK. Despite that, it's decent; I just don't know who it's for in the end. pic.twitter.com/YBXkbZSX4X — Simply having a wonderful Christmas name (@andrewmcraedude) December 26, 2021

I just watched Don't Look Up! Some of it was funny..the not too subtle parodies of the Trump White House were spot on. But most of it was just scarily omniscient. It truly reminded me of Dr. Strangelove. — trielly (@trielly929661) December 29, 2021

There are definitely a few superficial similarities in terms of content, style and tone, but it’s doubtful that Don’t Look Up will be held in the same high esteem as Dr. Strangelove 60 years from now, even if it’s lodged itself at the summit of the Netflix charts with no sign of coming down anytime soon.