‘Don’t Worry Darling’ shockingly blows past ‘The Batman’ in a major Oscars upset

Very few movies managed to gather more headlines this year than Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, with the caveat that very few of them actually had anything to do with the movie itself, which ended up being roundly panned by critics.

Instead, the behind the scenes drama dominated the discourse for months, with speculation swirling on disagreements between director Wilde and star Florence Pugh, whether or not Shia LaBeouf was fired or quit, and that bizarre few days where online detectives were aiming to determine whether or not Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine.

They were strange times to say the least, but Don’t Worry Darling has returned to the forefront of the discourse with a vengeance after the upcoming Academy Awards whittled down its list of contenders for Best Original Score. John Powell’s work on the period-set psychological thriller made the cut, but Michael Giacchino’s thumping soundtrack for The Batman did not.

As you can imagine, it didn’t take long for social media to blow up in a fit of fury over the first of what’s sure to be many major snubs before the final shortlists are announced.

Me to the Oscar voter that voted Don’t Worry Darling over The Batman for best original scorepic.twitter.com/30w6A0EC8u — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 21, 2022

The way don’t worry darling made the list and not the Batman — pris🪷 (@daylightvol) December 21, 2022

Don't Worry Darling made it but The Batman didn't pic.twitter.com/KqmFjQc3cB — Slippin' Tarik (@BackupTarik) December 22, 2022

can’t believe don’t worry darling was nominated but not the batman https://t.co/qwjlxWvnk3 — ✨💙Diane/Snowfall💙✨θΔ | radiohead era (@snowfallkin) December 21, 2022

How the fuck did Don’t Worry Darling get in score but the Batman missed https://t.co/GM3qtNei7d — RRRyan B+ (@TheChewDefense) December 21, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling?? Don’t Worry DARLING??? The most unremarkable film and score of the year??? SHORTLISTED??? And not THE BATMAN????



Are people absolutely insane???? https://t.co/ld58fUuyyh — ty 🪩 (@dlusionallysexy) December 22, 2022

There’s probably a huge percentage of people out there to have seen The Batman but not Don’t Worry Darling (and vice versa) given the demographic disparity, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a shock to see Matt Reeves’ reboot shunted out of the musical conversation.

After all, Giacchino is one of the very best in the business, and his atmospheric and brooding compositions enhanced Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight substantially, and we’d even feel confident in saying the score wasn’t at the forefront of anyone’s minds when they walked out of Wilde’s disappointing feature.