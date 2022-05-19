Live-action ‘Barbie’ movie reportedly has multiple Barbies and Kens without a multiverse to explain it

A bunch of your faves, including Dua Lipa and Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa, have reportedly joined Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie flick as alternate Barbies and Kens. The more we hear about this film, the more it sounds like a Mattel of Madness.

Two new sources claimed multiple stars could be playing alternate versions of the beloved doll mascots.

A film insider reportedly told the Sun Dua Lipa has signed on to play one of the Barbies. Lipa reportedly is making her film debut with the spy thriller Argylle this year. But the source said the Future Nostalgia singer’s role in Gerwig’s film would be a “breakthrough” in her career.

“Although Argylle is a big film in its own right, Barbie will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it. Dua is quickly proving there is far more to her than just being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in films.”

She’s entering her Kylie Minogue in Moulin Rouge era, we fear.

The source also claimed Will Ferrell has signed on to the film.

New York Times projectionist Kyle Buchanan then claimed he heard some “incredible Barbie goss” at the Cannes Film Festival. Specifically, Ncuti Gatwa, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, and Hari Nef had apparently joined the project as Barbies and Kens. Gatwa was previously announced to play the next Doctor in Doctor Who alongside potential companion and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney.

For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Kens — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Simu Liu has also been cast as one of the Kens in the film. Liu’s agent apparently told him Gerwig’s script was so good he should “stake” his whole career on it. This could be huge if true.

But judging on this absolutely stacked cast we have high hopes. The film stars the above talent as well as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Jamie Demetriou, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, and more.