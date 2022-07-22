‘Dungeons & Dragons’ star says he’s a real-life Eddie Munson

Regé-Jean Page says he’s a true role-playing nerd like instant fan favorite Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. The Bridgerton alum will star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and he’s sharing his deep love of the the genre.

At the Honor Among Thieves Comic-Con panel, Page explained how important role-playing and tabletop games have been to him since childhood.

“I’ve always found role-playing games super inspiring so that’s why I came in for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. I basically grew up as Eddie Munson.”

Image via Paramount Pictures.

Eddie was introduced in Stranger Things season four as the unofficial leader of Hawkins High School’s Hellfire Club, and a role model for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). His intense love of the fantasy game (and metal aesthetic) made him an outcast in the school, before he was later blamed for the killings happening in the town, which pushed him further away from society.

It might sound surprising that the Bridgerton heartthrob would liken himself to a character such as Eddie, but he’s proving that he’s taking his role seriously. Page has said that the adaption will be a “huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere,” and he would have firsthand knowledge being a hardcore fan of RPGs himself.

Page plays a paladin in the story, and in the Honor Among Thieves trailer, we learn he’s part of a team of thieves who accidentally help the wrong person steal the wrong thing. Their actions bring about the greatest evil ever known, and they’ll have to come together and use all of their wits, magic, and courage to save the world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes to theaters March 3, 2023.