Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Beast In New Black Adam Training Photo

It’s not tough to imagine Dwayne Johnson spitting out his morning protein shake in shock after he learned that Zachary Levi would be wearing a muscle suit under his superhero costume for Shazam!, especially since it’s looking like he’ll be facing off opposite Johnson’s Black Adam in the near future.

Of course, The Rock is a massive human being even when he’s starring in a family-friendly effort, so the thought of him hitting the gym harder than usual to bulk up to bring the aforementioned DC Comics antihero to life is a slightly terrifying prospect. But it seems as if he’s indeed been pumping iron like no other as he’s now shared a new photo that sees him lifting weights and looking like an absolute beast. And you can check it out down below in the gallery, which also includes some previous pics of his training.

As fans will know, Johnson has been attached to this particular role since as far back as 2007, and with shooting finally about to get underway, it looks like we might soon be seeing him suited up in costume. And we can only imagine how terrifying he’ll look then.

Indeed, as The Rock keeps telling us, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, and we don’t doubt it. Fans have been waiting a long, long time to see Johnson make his DCEU debut in Black Adam and we can’t wait to find out what he has in store for us when the film lands in theaters on July 29th, 2022. Until then, though, be sure to keep an eye on the actor’s Instagram feed, as he’s been doing a great job of keeping folks up to date on the production’s progress.