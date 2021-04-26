Dwayne Johnson Arrives In Atlanta For Black Adam Shoot In New Photo

It’s been a long time coming, but filming on Black Adam is finally underway. Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the role for the best part of a decade, and after several delays thanks to the pandemic, he’s now ready to suit up as one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. And this new photo confirms that The Rock has arrived in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of work beginning on the upcoming DCEU movie.

Instagram account @atlanta_filming shared the pic which captures a masked Johnson, presumably having just touched down in the city, being escorted into a truck that’ll take him to his next destination. We’re still not quite at the stage where we’re getting our first glimpse at The Rock in costume on set, then, but now that he’s gearing up to start shooting, hopefully that won’t be far off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming)

A previous look at a set being constructed teased the origins of Hawkman, who’ll be played by Aldis Hodge. Remember, Adam will be facing off against the Justice Society of America in his first cinematic outing, with the team also consisting of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Meanwhile, Sarah Shahi is playing Adrianna Tomaz, Adam’s reincarnated love, and Marwan Kenzari is in an undisclosed role.

The Rock is said to have a lot of creative control on this project, as he’s also on board as a producer through his Seven Buck Productions label. He’s got big plans for the planned sequels, too, as he wants to battle Henry Cavill’s Superman at some point. Eventually we’ll have him fight Zachary Levi’s Shazam, as well, though that may happen in Shazam! 3.

After taking an age to get going, the process from filming beginning to the movie releasing in cinemas is thankfully a relatively swift one, and Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters in just 15 months on July 29th, 2022.