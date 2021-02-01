Dwayne Johnson Proves He Never Skips Leg Day With Black Adam Training Photo

There was no chance that something like a global pandemic would be able to slow down Dwayne Johnson’s insatiable work ethic, and there’s a reason why he’s built his entire career on being the hardest worker in the room.

Production may have been shut down for months as a result of COVID-19, but the 48 year-old finally wrapped Netflix’s globetrotting action blockbuster Red Notice late last year. Meanwhile, he’s also found the time to develop, executive produce and cameo in NBC’s Young Rock, the upcoming comedy series based on his early life, while he purchased the XFL football league from his former boss and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after it went bankrupt for a second time. Throughout it all, he’s still managed to consistently hit the gym as well and maintain his mountainous physique.

You’d think that getting into superhero shape wouldn’t take much more effort given his already hefty dimensions, but Johnson revealed that he’s still going for broke when it comes to his Black Adam training regimen, as you can see in the image below, which was shared on Instagram with the following caption:

Midnight oil burners and training hard/dialing in my conditioning for BLACK ADAM. Always be grateful for the grind and remember to have some fun along the way. #OutlawMana #HawaiianWreckingCrew

The actor has been attached to the title role since 2007, so this is clearly a major passion project for him. Shooting was initially scheduled to begin last summer, but obviously the Coronavirus had something to say about that, although it’s the next film on the leading man’s schedule, with cameras expected to begin rolling over the next few months.

The supporting cast has started to fill out with Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell playing Atom Smasher, Hawkman and Cyclone respectively, and more big news on Black Adam won’t be too far away now that the start of production is edging ever closer.