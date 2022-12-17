Dwayne Johnson blasts ‘insanely toxic’ DC culture as rumors fly on the fate of ‘Black Adam’

The DC fandom has been embroiled in a civil war for the last half a decade as it is, but the heat has been turned up several notches since James Gunn and Peter Safran shocked the world by booting Henry Cavill’s Superman from the franchise, leaving Dwayne Johnson caught in the middle.

The Black Adam star’s continued silence on any and all things relating to the DCU had led to many rumors making the rounds on either the movie’s profitability, the leading man and producer’s thoughts on the Cavill situation, and even whether or not he himself even had a future as the new co-CEOs put their own stamp on the next decade of the comic book mythology.

Things reached boiling point earlier today when Johnson was forced to clarify that he hadn’t unfollowed the official Black Adam and Warner Bros. Discovery in a show of defiance, because he hadn’t followed them in the first place. Following up, the 50 year-old then took a swipe at the “insanely toxic” culture currently swirling around DC, before inevitably capping things off with his trademark brand of wholesome enthusiasm.

We’re always good bro. Insanely toxic time and culture. On a positive note tell your mama I said hi!! 😊👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 17, 2022

We know that Gunn and Safran have met with Cavill and Ben Affleck to name but two of the DCU’s key players, but we can surely infer that they’ve yet to come face-to-face with Johnson. We’d love to be flies on that wall when it happens, though, because Black Adam‘s ambitious plans to “change the hierarchy of power” and build towards a showdown opposite Cavill’s Superman have gone up in smoke. He’s not going to be happy about it, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s anything he can do about it.