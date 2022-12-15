Henry Cavill might want to fire his management after The Rock’s ‘favor’ backfires spectacularly

Everything had fallen so neatly into place for Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman that it almost felt a little too perfect. Of course, as we know now after the roller-coaster events of the last 24 hours, it was simply too good to be true.

The pieces slotted together in near-perfect synergy to build up to the long-awaited return of the DCU’s canonical Kryptonian. Dwayne Johnson’s ex-wife, business partner and Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia is also Cavill’s manager, with the production company producing Shazam! (which featured a Henry-less Superman) cameo and Black Adam.

On top of that, Johnson had spent years fighting and arguing with Warner Bros. over the decision to welcome the Man of Steel back into the canonical fold, and all it took was a corporate merger and regime change for him to get his wish. Everywhere The Rock went, he bigged up both Cavill’s return and the role he and his team played in it, which has backfired spectacularly after James Gunn confirmed the shared universe is getting a new Superman.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for folks to begin questioning the practices of Cavill’s reps after he exited his lucrative gig as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher to pursue the dream of carrying on as Kal-El, only to end up with nothing.

I get having to go for a hard reboot at DC but this is so baffling! The reaction to Cavill’s return back in October was insane & they should’ve capitalised on that. If I were Henry Cavill, I’d fire my current management. This is heartbreaking & he will always be my Superman. pic.twitter.com/yqkPV3ucOm — Dane (@AlrightOldSport) December 15, 2022

Hope Henry Cavill changes management now cause dear God…



They lost him everything. — Knackered (@kayivar) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill really quit The Witcher without having a contract in place at DC and now being dropped as Superman 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ how could his management allow him to fuck up like this 😱😱 https://t.co/DW9zoZQrqA — Idek (@LovelyYou42) December 15, 2022

So @TheRock and @DanyGarciaCo not only cost Henry Cavill the roles of Geralt in #TheWitcher and Clark Kent/Superman…but his dignity.



Fucking hell #HenryCavill…GET NEW MANAGEMENT — Matt Jarbo (@mjarbo) December 15, 2022

Imagine losing The Witcher AND Superman 😬 Henry Cavill is better off looking for a different management team. They have bungled this man’s career it’s embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/onfXcDUocE — ✨kylem✨ (@xo_kylem) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill risked it all for Superman and lost. Hopefully, he’ll get new management after this, cause his current one keeps giving him the worst advice. pic.twitter.com/elxBJlVjrJ — David S. Caballero (@DavidSCaballer2) December 15, 2022

To be fair, Cavill does still have Matthew Vaughn’s potential franchise-launching espionage blockbuster Argylle, the long-gestating Highlander reboot, and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on the docket, but it’s going to sting for a while that he’s officially out on his ass as Superman. In the end, Johnson pulling all those strings turned out to be for precisely nothing.