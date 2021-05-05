Dwayne Johnson May Get To Fight Mortal Kombat Characters In New Movie

A lot of actors undergo intense physical transformations while preparing for roles, with many stars who sign on for action-packed blockbusters hitting the gym for months before production begins in order to get into proper shape, as Kumail Nanjiani will attest. However, Dwayne Johnson is seemingly jacked all day, every day, and he’s been that way for a very long time now.

In fact, he’s bigger now than he ever was during his time as a professional wrestler, and even though he’s one of the busiest names in Hollywood, he still makes sure to get up at 4am almost every day to pump some iron. Obviously, it takes a ridiculous amount of dedication and commitment to stay in that kind of shape, and he’s definitely one of the biggest guys in Hollywood, but he may soon meet his match in the form of some Mortal Kombat characters, with Giant Freakin Robot reporting today that Warner Bros. wants a crossover movie that’d involve the famed fighting game series and the DCEU, with Johnson’s Black Adam said to be the bridge between the two.

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Beast In New Black Adam Training Photo 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to the outlet’s sources, the studio is “in the earliest stages of discussing a possible crossover between Mortal Kombat and the DC universe, and they are considering Black Adam to be a key component in that potential project.” They don’t have anything further to share unfortunately, and it certainly seems like a wild idea, but let’s not forget that the Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game already exists, so the concept has been done before.

Of course, such a movie would be a long way off, as Johnson hasn’t even made his DCEU debut yet and the Mortal Kombat franchise is just getting started as far as cinema goes. But it seems that Warner Bros. is indeed thinking about it and we can only hope that it happens.