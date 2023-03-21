Dwayne Johnson forbidding Zachary Levi from making a ‘Black Adam’ cameo is costing him even more support
While comic book readers may know that Shazam (or Captain Marvel, as he was formerly known) and Black Adam have a history going back decades, cinema-going audiences would be forgiven for having no idea the duo even know each given how totally separate Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam movie was from Shazam!, with sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods likewise avoiding any connection with The Rock’s anti-hero.
This wasn’t always the case, though. We know that Fury of the Gods filmmakers reached out to Johnson offering him a walk-on part as Black Adam, except he refused. Now, we’re learning that The Rock returned the favor by blocking Zachary Levi from making a post-credits cameo as Billy Batson in Black Adam. This bombshell was dropped by The Wrap in an expose on what reportedly really went down on DC’s ill-fated franchise-starter.
Ever since Black Adam fell flat on its face, Johnson has gone from the DC universe’s potential savior to the fandom’s favorite punching bag (only in the cybersphere, of course). So naturally, this news that he prevented such a fan-pleasing moment from occurring is doing his reputation precisely zero favors.
The old Dwayne Johnson vs. Dave Bautista debate is rearing its (clean-shaven) head once more…
Although, considering Levi has made himself a bit of a controversy magnet himself in recent weeks, some aren’t all that fussed by this development.
Others are even already banking on James Gunn recasting both Shazam and Adam in the rebooted DCU.
Was the Rock afraid to lose on camera? That’s the bold claim some are making.
The whole convoluted situation is probably summed up best by the following comment, from someone who seems to take after Wonder Woman in the wisdom department:
With Fury of the Gods falling even harder than Black Adam at the box office, the odds of a Shazam 3 happening seem very low indeed. We’ll probably never get that Johnson/Levi showdown in a DC movie, then, although maybe it could’ve happened if a certain Rock hadn’t blocked the way.