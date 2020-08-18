Dwayne Johnson Is Ready For Battle In Awesome Black Adam Fan Art

We’re now just days away from the hotly-anticipated DC FanDome event, which looks set to separate rumor from fact when it comes to the future of the DCEU. While a lot of the hype is focusing on the Snyder Cut of Justice League, with Zack Snyder poised to reveal some huge updates, it also looks very likely that we’ll be seeing the first official footage of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Having been attached to the role for well over a decade at this point, many people wouldn’t have been too surprised if it ended up not happening at all, given how Warner Bros.’ comic book franchise used to have a history of announcing countless projects and then doing absolutely nothing with them, not to mention Johnson’s own hectic schedule and reputation as one of the busiest names in the business that always seems to have a handful of projects on the go at any given time.

However, despite production being delayed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Black Adam will be next up for the highest-paid actor in Hollywood once he wraps Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice, and the 48 year-old has been hitting the gym extra hard to make sure he’s in perfect superhero shape, with recent images surely leaving Zachary Levi’s Shazam! shaking in his muscle suit.

With some big reveals on the horizon that could give us our first proper look at Johnson’s antihero in action, Pablo Ruiz has now created some incredible fan art that images how the Hobbs & Shaw star will look in his superhero debut, which you can check out below.

Dwayne Johnson always tends to play the same kind of character in all of his movies, so seeing him suit up as a superhero with shades of grey to his personality and powers to rival Superman is a massively exciting prospect, especially with the DCEU finding itself in the midst of a major creative resurgence. And at this point, it seems Black Adam has every chance of changing the franchise’s hierarchy of power as the leading man has claimed.