Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Trying To Get Gal Gadot In Hobbs & Shaw 2

The Fast and Furious franchise has never exactly been beholden to the laws of logic and common sense, and it appears that cheating certain death looks to be the next trick that Dominic Toretto’s extended family have up their sleeve. Despite being killed onscreen, twice no less, Han is set to make his triumphant return in the delayed ninth installment, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of crazy reason the writers have come up with other than to justify the entire #JusticeForHan campaign.

We previously reported that Gal Gadot’s Gisele was also under consideration to be given the resurrection treatment, with the studio bringing her back for the planned all-star conclusion to The Fast Saga and hoping to capitalize on the Wonder Woman star’s popularity by having her play a featured role in the long-gestating female-driven spinoff, too. But now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw – that there could be a tug-of-war on the cards.

You see, Dwayne Johnson also wants Gadot to play a major supporting role in the upcoming Hobbs & Shaw sequel. It’s unclear how exactly she’d factor into things, but we’re told The Rock wants her in the film in some capacity.

Of course, the actor has already teased that there will be plenty of surprises in store for fans in the bald-headed duo’s sophomore outing, and bringing a fan favorite character back from the dead would definitely be one way to go about it. We also know that once the Coronavirus pandemic is over, Johnson and Gadot will go back to working together on Netflix action movie Red Notice, which has reportedly convinced the man behind Seven Bucks Productions to find a way to get Gisele into Hobbs & Shaw 2.

One drawback could be scheduling though, because given all the recent delays in the movie business, the second spinoff could wind up shooting at the same time as Fast and Furious 10, although Johnson himself is also widely expected to make a cameo in the grand finale. As such, there could always be a way to work something out here and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.