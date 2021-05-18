Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants To Make A Quake Movie

Dwayne Johnson’s on-and-off-again relationship with video game movies could potentially end up coming full circle in the near future.

As relayed by noted industry insider Daniel Richtman earlier this week, the actor, best known for his roles in the Jumanji and Fast & Furious film franchises, has reportedly voiced interest in adapting an id Software series for the big screen. Similar to the developer’s mega-popular Doom, Quake is a first-person sci-fi shooter with a storied (and convoluted) history stretching back decades and encompassing several sequels, and it’s a property that The Rock wants to tackle.

While it’s definitely possible that what Richtman has heard is true, we can’t help but take this with a massive grain of salt. For starters, and as far as id’s back catalog goes, at least, Quake has only ever managed to attract a niche audience compared to its aforementioned spiritual sibling and despite being one of the biggest names in Hollywood and a major box office draw, even the former wrestler could have trouble successfully pitching such a risky venture.

Not helping to make that case is director Andrzej Bartkowiak’s 2005 Doom adaptation, which starred Johnson and bombed during its initial run in theaters, ultimately failing to recoup its $60-$70 million budget. This was long before The Rock became a well established actor, however, and considering the recent spate of successful video game movies, one could argue that studio executives would be much more open to the idea of a live-action Quake production in 2021.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this rumor leads to anything concrete, but in the meantime, Johnson fans can look forward to seeing him join the DCEU in 2022’s Black Adam. See here for all the latest news on that front.