Dwayne Johnson says he sympathizes with frustrated DCEU fans

Barely a day goes by without something related to the DCEU trending on social media, even though it’s usually fans demanding projects that Warner Bros. has no intention of giving them.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may have given the campaigners what they wanted after three years of relentless demands, but the same can’t be said for the restoration of the SnyderVerse as a whole, the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, Ben Affleck’s Batman movie or Henry Cavill’s return as Superman.

One person who built their entire career on giving the people exactly what they want is Dwayne Johnson, who coincidentally makes his DCEU debut in next summer’s Black Adam. He’s already admitted that he wants to face off with Superman whether it’s Cavill or anybody else under the costume, and in an interview with Total Film, he reveals that he sympathizes with those left frustrated by the constantly changing direction of the franchise.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly. We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.”

If someone of Johnson’s standing wants Cavill back as Superman, then there’s a strong possibility he’ll get exactly that, especially when his Seven Bucks business partner Dany Garcia is also the canonical Kryptonian’s manager. We’ll still be hearing chatter about a potential cameo right up until Black Adam comes to theaters, though, but we’re definitely intrigued to see how it all plays out in the long run.