Dwayne Johnson Takes The Throne On Awesome Black Adam Fan Art

Dwayne Johnson first signed on to play comic book antihero Black Adam as long ago as 2007, and after spending well over a decade in development hell without gaining any sort of real momentum, a lot of people thought that we’d never end up seeing the movie at all.

However, as part of the DCEU’s recent creative resurgence, the project was grabbed by the scruff of the neck and dragged into the light, with Black Adam still hoping to kick off shooting before the end of the year in order to meet the December 2021 release date. Though admittedly, that might be an issue with the continuing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and Johnson’s reputation as one of the busiest men in the business who always has a string of movies in various stages of development at any given time.

Based on the steady drip-feed of concept art and information being revealed by the leading man on social media, most fans are expecting the upcoming DC FanDome event to bring some huge news surrounding Black Adam. A director, star and release date is all in place, with the supporting cast also presumably starting to be put together, so maybe we’ll discover just how the character will change the DCEU’s hierarchy of power as Johnson keeps saying he will.

In any case, with Black Adam looking to seize the throne as the superhero franchise’s biggest draw, new fan art from Yadvender Singh Rana imagines him doing just that, and you can check it out below.

The mere prospect of Dwayne Johnson suiting up to headline a comic book blockbuster is more than enough to make Black Adam one of the genre’s most highly-anticipated upcoming movies, and with some major new announcements heavily expected to arrive in the very near future, we’ll soon get a much better idea of how Shazam’s arch-nemesis is shaping up for his live-action debut.