Dwayne Johnson Teases His Black Adam Suit With New Photo

After years and years of Dwayne Johnson being attached to the role, Black Adam is finally in production ahead of The Rock’s debut DC movie hitting theaters next year. So far, Warner Bros. has managed to keep everything under wraps as spoiler-y set pics have been thin on the ground. We haven’t even seen Johnson in his Black Adam costume yet. But the Fast & Furious star has now given us a slight tease at the threads he’ll wear as DC’s newest powerhouse hero.

In an Instagram post promoting his ZOA Energy drinks label, Johnson shared a couple of snaps of himself in the middle of a Zoom board meeting with the company. At first glance, it appears that there’s nothing to grab DC fans’ attentions in this post. However, if you look closely at the second photo, you can get a glimpse at what appears to be the super suit The Rock will wear as Teth-Adam. Though the jacket he’s got on successfully covers most of it, some gold detailing against a black body suit can be made out at the base of Johnson’s neck, which could be the top of Adam’s golden lightning bolt.

See for yourself in the gallery below:

As fans will know by now, Black Adam will pit the ruler of Kahndaq against the Justice Society of America, as led by Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The rest of the JLA’s roster will also include Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi, meanwhile, plays Adrianna Tomaz, Adam’s reincarnated love.

After its long, laborious road to production – The Rock’s been attached to this part since 2007, believe it or not – Warner Bros. is keen to get this baby out in theaters as quickly as possible, hence why it’s on course to arrive on the big screen on July 29th, 2022. And with any luck, Dwayne Johnson will unveil our first full look at himself as Black Adam at some point soon.