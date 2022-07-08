There’s nothing particularly special about a fandom cranking up the volatility; it’s a regular occurrence for some of the more evergreen fandoms such as Marvel or Stranger Things. But, it’s rare that we get to see the Jane Austen fandom bare its teeth, and they’ll be granted such an opportunity if the critics end up getting this one right.

Indeed, the reviews for Persuasion, the upcoming Netflix film based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, warn audiences that, at best, the spirit of Austen’s work isn’t quite captured. Perhaps it will be more digestible for those unfamiliar with Austen’s original work, but that audience is likely to be a minority.

DiscussingFilm.net was unimpressed with the film insofar as its place as an adaptation is concerned.

“It’s the sort of period piece dialogue style becoming increasingly popular with shows like Bridgerton, not-quite of their era and not quite of the current one either, and although it is still possible to have emotionally intense romances within the confines of quirky prose, this latest take on Persuasion fails.” Beatrine Shahzad via DiscussingFilm

AwardsWatch was equally unforgiving, noting how the original novel’s draw was completely squandered in an attempt to make the film more relatable.

“In attempting to modernize its source material, Persuasion has missed the point of the story it’s telling.” Nicole Ackman via AwardsWatch

And RadioTimes.com just kept the Persuasion hate train rolling, calling it a “lifeless” adaptation.

“Austen’s final novel, the complaints went, was one of her most beautiful and melancholic works – and by adapting it as a Fleabag-esque comedy full of modern-day parlance and cheeky glances to camera, the text is stripped of much of its nuance and complexity.” Patrick Cremona via RadioTimes.com

IndieWire, meanwhile, had a kinder view of the film, giving it a B.

“By the time Cracknell, Johnson, and Jarvis meet the film’s heart-stopping conclusion, it feels like pure Austen, and knows it.” Kate Erbland via IndieWire

If these reviews haven’t persuaded you otherwise, catch Persuasion when it releases to Netflix on July 15.