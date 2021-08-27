Edgar Wright’s New Movie Is A Well-Directed Acid Trip Says Anya Taylor-Joy

Not to put too much of a dampener on things right from the outset, but Edgar Wright’s psychological noir thriller Last Night in Soho has been such a long time coming that two cast members have passed away since production wrapped, with former Bond girls Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan no longer with us.

Wright’s first feature since three-time Academy Award winning box office success story Baby Driver signals yet another shift into wildly different genre territory, with an exciting cast in place and several eerily atmospheric trailers setting the tone for what promises to be a neon-lit mindf*ck.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy headlines the ensemble as singer Sandy, who has a mysterious connection to Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise, which looks to involve several psychedelic trips to 1960s London and some terrifying jump scares. In a new interview, Taylor-Joy could hardly be drawn on specifics, but she did tease what to expect from Last Night in Soho, a film she described as “a very well-directed acid trip.”

“We’ve all had moments when we’ve been at a party, met somebody and thought, “oh, this is wonderful…this person is really kind and we’re really vibing’, and then seven hours later you’re like, ‘oh, this person’s horrible and I no longer want to be in this situation’.”

Last Night in Soho will finally come to theaters at the end of October, having initially been announced for September 25th last year, where it looks to continue Wright’s phenomenal track record of critical acclaim that’s followed him since Shaun of the Dead through Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World’s End and Baby Driver to mark him out as one of his generation’s most unique and dazzling filmmakers.