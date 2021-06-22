Emilia Clarke Says She Has Pages Of Ideas For Qi’Ra’s Star Wars Future

As Season 2 of The Mandalorian and its usage of perennial favorites including Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and even Luke Skywalker showed, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are hardly above the idea of leaning into unabashed fan service when it comes to shaping the direction of the Disney Plus Star Wars roster.

That means that seeing some familiar faces from Solo: A Star Wars Story definitely can’t be completely discounted, even if the Anthology spinoff bombed at the box office to end up as the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the franchise by some distance. Supporters have rallied behind the movie ever since, though, and it trends on a regular basis despite the chances of a feature length sequel remaining very slim.

However, there’s no reason why the time period explored in Ron Howard’s creatively compromised blockbuster couldn’t factor into the streaming lineup, and there’s been no shortage of rumors that Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, Donald Glover’s Lando and even Ray Park’s Darth Maul could make their respective presences felt on the small screen.

Shortly after admitting she hadn’t been approached about reprising her role, Clarke admitted in a new interview that she’d love to play Qi’ra again, and even has extensive notes and suggestions in regards to where her arc could be headed in the future.

“I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards. But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of that being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to Lucasfilm. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas’. She’s the one that has the most unfinished business. So I would agree with that.”

Of course, the former Game of Thrones star is already set for one major Disney Plus show having boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion, but Star Wars is set to factor just as heavily into the Mouse House’s plans for original content as the MCU, so it would be foolish to complete rule out a return for Qi’ra just yet.