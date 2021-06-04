Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Joined Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Having already played a significant role in Game of Thrones across all eight seasons, tackled Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys and lent support in Star Wars prequel Solo, Emilia Clarke is no stranger to tackling some of the industry’s biggest properties. However, she’s now boarded the biggest game in town having recently signed on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

There’s no word on who the actress will be playing as of yet, but several potential candidates have been floated already, and we should get a much better idea of who’s who later this year as production gears up to begin before the end of 2021. What we do know is that Secret Invasion boasts a typically star studded ensemble, with Samuel L. Jackson finally taking center stage as Nick Fury, with the always reliable Ben Mendelsohn lending support as Talos alongside Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, One Night in Miami‘s breakout star Kingsley Ben-Adir and Happy Gilmore‘s Christopher McDonald.

Clarke is a big comic book fan herself, having co-created and co-written Image Comics’ M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, and in a new interview the 34 year-old explained her reasons for seizing the opportunity to become part of the MCU when it came her way.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool’. Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

As a recognizable star with plenty of experience in big budget and effects-driven genre projects, it would be fair to assume that whoever Clarke has been cast as in Secret Invasion could well end up becoming a recurring figure in the MCU, especially when the six-episode miniseries is widely expected to revolve around Nick Fury trying to combat the Skrulls as they try and assimilate themselves on Earth.