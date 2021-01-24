Han Solo And Qi’ra Will Reportedly Appear In The Mandalorian Universe

We’re coming up to three years since the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story now and we’ve still yet to see any kind of sequel project materialize. There is a Lando TV series in development, though we don’t know whether it’ll feature Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams (or maybe both). Given its disappointing box office haul, then, the best bet for more of young Han is a return on Disney Plus. And one might be might on the horizon in The Mandalorian corner of the saga.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian, as well as Ahsoka Tano, both of which were correct – that Lucasfilm has plans for young Solo and Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra to show up in The Mandalorian universe soon. It’s unclear if this will be in the Pedro Pascal vehicle itself or in one of its upcoming spinoffs, but the pair will feature somewhere, we’re being told.

It’s worth pointing out that our intel didn’t specify that Alden Ehrenreich will be back as young Han, but you would imagine that will be the case. Of course, it might be strange to have him play Han again in the post-original trilogy timeline, so it’s feasible that they could pull a Luke Skywalker and use CGI to recreate a younger Harrison Ford. Clarke’s return, meanwhile, is more straightforward. We might finally get to find out what happened to Qi’ra’s partnership with Maul.

Maul is dead by the time of The Mandalorian, so it’s possible Qi’ra has risen up the ranks to become a big deal in the galactic underworld. In which case, The Book of Boba Fett might be a good fit for her. And an uneasy reunion – and maybe alliance against Qi’Ra – between Fett and Solo would be a lot of fun to see. But this is just speculation right now.

Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett miniseries is due this December, with The Mandalorian season 3 debuting soon after. Let us know if you like the sounds of more Han and Qi’ra in the usual place.