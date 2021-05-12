Emily Blunt Says She Hasn’t Received A Phone Call For Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios is in the process of rebooting the Fantastic Four for the MCU, and for the longest time fans have unanimously decided that the best people to bring Reed Richards and Sue Storm to life in the franchise would be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. After all, both stars have been up for MCU roles in the past – Captain America and Black Widow, respectively – so it’s about time that they finally entered the universe.

Blunt, however, has now shot down all of this talk, making clear that neither she nor her husband have spoken with Marvel about playing the characters. What’s more, the actress surprisingly revealed that she’s not even a fan of superhero films in general and doesn’t see herself joining one anytime soon. While asked about the FF rumors on The Howard Stern Show, the British actress stated:

“That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’”

Blunt then continued by saying that, though she was stoked to play Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 back in the day, she doesn’t think the comic book genre is really for her, going so far as to say she “really” doesn’t like Marvel and DC movies.

“It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would’ve been amazing … but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Krasinski has seemed much more open about the idea of playing Mr. Fantastic in the past, saying that he’d accept the gig if he was asked. If we’re to take his and his wife’s comments at face value, however, then it seems that – despite all the internet chatter – Marvel hasn’t actually extended any offer to the Hollywood power couple. It’s possible, then, that the studio thinks hiring Krasinski and Blunt would be too obvious and are searching for some more left field casting choices.

It’s been said that Marvel could be looking to diversify the Four in the MCU as well, meaning we may get people of color as Reed and Sue. Either way, if Blunt really isn’t a superhero fan, then it sounds like we shouldn’t expect to see her in the Invisible Woman’s blue uniform in Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four reboot, which is possibly coming in 2023.