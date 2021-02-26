Emma Watson Reportedly Stopped Acting To Focus On Her Relationship

Fans of British actress Emma Watson were heartbroken to learn that she’s allegedly retired from acting and is currently laying low. And now, we might have an idea as to why.

The 30-year-old thespian originally rose to prominence through the Harry Potter film franchise, where she played the role of Hermione Granger. Of course, much like her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, the Wizarding World, while admittedly a high point of her career, didn’t get in the way of her landing new parts in Hollywood. Most notably, Watson appeared in the 2012 film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and continued that streak with Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Greta Gerwig’s highly acclaimed Little Women (2020).

Amid reports that the actress has retired, though, a spokesperson recently clarified that while Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, “her career isn’t.” Now, according to the folks at Giant Freakin Robot, based on the latest hearsay, retirement is a strong word for the situation as the actress is just temporarily stepping down to focus on her relationship with Leo Robinton.

Given the star’s history of actively trying to keep the spotlight away from her personal life, this development isn’t completely out of the blue. And indeed, while Emma Watson isn’t a prolific actress by any definition, I think we can all agree that it’s a little too early for her to be saying goodbye.

Besides, there’ve been rumors about another Harry Potter project currently in development at Warner Bros., so with a bit of luck, the old gang might get the opportunity to reunite soon enough, the mere thought of which is enough to drive Potterheads all around the world over the edge with excitement.