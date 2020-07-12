While talking to ComicBookMovie.com, Anthony and Joe Russo – better known as the siblings who directed Infinity War and Endgame, among other MCU films – said they may be interested in making a movie about Captain America returning the Infinity Stones.

At the conclusion of Endgame, Chris Evans’ character sacrifices himself to go back in time to put the Infinity Stones – powerful artifacts which they needed to beat the big bad, Thanos – to their proper place in the space-time continuum. His fate wasn’t all bad, though, as the movie hinted that the all-American hero didn’t just take up this task for purely selfless reasons, but to seize an opportunity to go back in time and reunite with his loved one, whom he lost after being frozen. And that’s a story that the Russos seem interested in exploring.

“It would be a great story to tell, no question. I don’t know whether it needs to be told, but it would be a great story to tell, and we’d love to tell it, but I think there are other stories to move on to now,” said Joe.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The director makes a good point. Not only would the story of Cap returning the Infinity Stones be the reverse of the plot of Endgame, in which the Stones had to be retrieved, but it would also lack conflict as audiences already know how it’ll end: happily ever after.

In any case, Captain America isn’t the only familiar face that Disney may be keeping around for just a bit longer. According a report published MCU Cosmic, Marvel Studios is looking for ways to bring back Thanos in yet another future film. While the Mad Titan certainly ranked among the brightest-burning stars of the Infinity War saga, his story potential has by no means been exhausted. One of the few Marvel villains who actually had somewhat of a compelling backstory – not to mention a fairly decent motivation for his morally questionable actions – Thanos could easily star in several more films.

Would you like to see a movie about Captain America returning the Infinity Stones, though? Let us know in the comments section below.