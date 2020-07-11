Another MCU Movie Appearance For Thanos Reportedly In The Cards

According to industry insider Jeremy Conrad, Marvel Studios is debating the possibility of having Thanos return for another movie in the near future.

For close to a decade, the Mad Titan’s nefarious grin and floating throne haunted the end credits of nearly every MCU film, leaving comic book fans excited and casual audiences confused. Then, in 2018, the galactic warrior opened a portal up to earth, and challenged the planet’s strongest heroes to a brawl for a set of primordial artifacts known as Infinity Stones.

The fiercest foe the Avengers have faced by far, Thanos remains one of the MCU’s most popular villains. And thanks to a menacing performance by Josh Brolin as well as state-of-the-art motion capture technology, his image has been etched into the minds of millions.

Given the character’s enormous popularity, it makes sense that Marvel wants to see him in yet another feature. And as one of the few bad guys who actually had a solid motivation for his heinous crimes, his narrative potential has certainly not been exhausted yet.

How, where and when Thanos will return, Conrad does not know. All he knows is that “Marvel Studios is beginning to talk about some way to have [him] featured in a movie again in the future,” which isn’t terribly surprising, as We Got This Covered already told you several months ago that the villain will return at some point.

As Conrad goes on to say, execs have not named a particular storyline that interests them and since time travel is possible within the MCU, and the existence of multiverses all but a proven fact, the Mad Titan’s return can happen in any number of ways.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Thanos make a comeback in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.