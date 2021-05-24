Enola Holmes 2 Will Reportedly Feature A Love Triangle

Enola Holmes 2 is on the way. After its phenomenally popular debut on Netflix last fall, the streaming giant is now moving forward with a sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spinoff. Though confirmation that Henry Cavill is returning as Sherlock is grabbing much of the attention, let’s not forget that the star of the show is still Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola, the great detective’s younger sister who shares his knack for mystery-solving.

But, according to what we’re hearing, Enola won’t share her big brother’s romantic detachment in the sequel. According to our sources – the same ones who told us the follow-up was happening in the first place – Enola will be involved in a love triangle including her and two others. Presumably, this means she’ll have a couple of love interests in the film, though we haven’t been told any specific details about these characters.

Of course, it’s possible that one of these could be someone we met last time. If you’ll recall, Enola shared her adventure in the first film with Viscount Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge. The pair were clearly fond of each other and had a loaded farewell at the end of the movie. Tewkesbury’s family mystery has now been solved and he’s potentially said goodbye to Enola for good, but the sequel could always bring him back somehow. And also complicate his and Enola’s relationship by introducing another boy that grabs her attention.

The first film gained a lot of fans, particularly young ones, thanks to its teen-oriented, young adult slant on the Sherlock-verse, so it only makes sense to continue that next time. And for those who are more hardcore fans of the detective, the sequel is likely to dive deeper into his supporting cast of characters, potentially debuting new versions of Moriarty, Irene Adler and Dr. Watson.

Enola Holmes 2 is expected to start production before the end of this year.