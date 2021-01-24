Enola Holmes 2 Might Feature Moriarty As Its Main Villain

Enola Holmes proved to be a massive hit when it debuted on Netflix last September, and that’s probably not surprising given the perennial popularity of the Sherlock Holmes IP. Millie Bobby Brown starred as the eponymous little sister of the Great Detective, with Henry Cavill in a supporting role as Sherlock himself. As Cavill played a younger Holmes than usual, though, there’s much room for expanding the mythos in the planned sequels by introducing more familiar characters.

On that note, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hopper would return in Stranger Things season 4, a Witcher prequel series is in development and an Extraction sequel is in the works, all of which were correct – that Netflix is hoping to bring in Professor James Moriarty as the villain for Enola Holmes 2.

Despite only appearing in one short story written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, it’s rare to have a Sherlock Holmes adaptation without Moriarty, so it’s no surprise that we’re hearing that the Joker to Sherlock’s Batman is likely coming to the Enola-verse. Over the past decade, both Andrew Scott and Jared Harris have put their own unique spins on the character on the small and silver screens and as such, it’ll be interesting to see who Netflix nab to play the part and spar opposite Cavill.

Surprisingly, a sequel has yet to be officially announced, but Brown and director Harry Bradbeer have revealed that they both intend to make more, with discussions known to have taken place. And with Enola Holmes standing as one of the streaming giant’s most popular movies ever, it seems like a safe bet it’ll happen eventually, though it might be a while before the Stranger Things actress and The Witcher star can align their schedules again.

But tell us, are you excited for Enola Holmes 2? And who do you think would make a good Moriarty? Sound off in the comments below.