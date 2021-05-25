Home / movies

Eternals Fans Are Already Loving The MCU’s New Power Couple

By 2 hours ago
The first full trailer for Eternals debuted this Monday, and Marvel fans unsurprisingly went crazy for it. Seeing as there are a lot of main characters in the ensemble film, most of the team of immortal heroes didn’t get much to do in the teaser, but we did see a fair bit of footage of both Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Ikaris. Specifically, the trailer put a lot of emphasis on the romance between the pair, and it seems the fans are here for it.

Various clips showcased the deep bond between the couple, with one scene even depicting them getting married. This is a big change from the comics, in which Sersi is usually in love with Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harington) – more on that in a minute – but this new relationship is nonetheless receiving a lot of excitement online. As evidenced below, social media is full of reactions from those who can’t wait to see more of Sersi and Ikaris together.

The wedding scene, in particular, is the subject of a lot of attention.

This ship has well and truly sailed.

But wait, those who are already rooting for Ikaris and Sersi should know that Eternals will also explore the connection between Chan’s heroine and Harington’s Whitman. Set photos have revealed they’ll share an intimate moment and the trailer featured one clip of them paired together. So, a few more folks may switch to Team Dane when we finally get to see the movie.

Sersi is believed to serve as the focal point of the film, which makes sense if she’s set to be at the center of a love triangle. Fans will know that this is Chan’s second role in the MCU as well, following her appearance as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones lovers will get a kick out of Jon Snow and Robb Stark being back together again.

Also starring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is on course to arrive in theaters this November 5th.

