‘Eternals’ stars encourage fans to continue shipping Druig and Makkari

Even if it’s gone down in the history books as the worst-reviewed installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention the recipient of the franchise’s lowest-ever CinemaScore, fans will be hoping their staunch appreciation and glowing praise will be enough to get an Eternals sequel the green light.

Of course, it also helps that the comic book blockbuster recently passed $300 million at the box office after less than two weeks in theaters, so there’s a strong chance that the band will be getting back together. Even in the worst case scenario, Disney Plus provides plenty of spinoff opportunities, something supporters would be more than happy to see in addition to feature length continuations.

One of the top talking points coming out of the movie has been the dynamic between Barry Koeghan’s Druig and Laren Ridloff’s Makkari, and director Chloe Zhao has weighed in to give a thumbs up to the fan art and ships being widely shared on Twitter. As you can see below, even the stars themselves have gotten in on the act.

I was always here for it #druig 🐺 https://t.co/1jv1rUDUhd — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) November 20, 2021

The two post-credits scenes signaled big things to come in the corner of the MCU introduced, expanded and currently occupied by Eternals, and leaning into what the fans want by giving them more Druig and Makkari in the future is definitely something Kevin Feige and Zhao should consider.