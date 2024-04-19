Image via 20th Century Studios
Category:
Movies

Every ‘Alien’ movie you have to watch before ‘Romulus’

The Alien series has a long history, so here are the essential films ahead of Romulus.
Image of Anthony Fertino
Anthony Fertino
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 12:38 pm

The original Alien film first released in 1979 and spawned a massive franchise, so fans might want to brush up on key installments before checking out Alien: Romulus. Romulus will be the first new movie in the classic series since Alien: Covenant released in 2017.

Recommended Videos

Alien: Covenant was a little divisive among fans and casual moviegoers, despite taking a different direction than Prometheus. But there’s still a massive fanbase for the franchise, which continues to evolve with every iteration, much like the beloved Xenomorph.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Fede Alvarez’s vision for Romulus, as the director reveals more details ahead of the premiere. True, fans can simply binge every single Alien movie beforehand to become familiar enough. But Alvarez has specifically mentioned which previous movies partly influenced Romulus. So, revisiting certain films could hint at Romulus’ potential style and relevant lore.

Which Alien movies should you watch before Romulus hits theaters?

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in 'Alien'
Image via 20th Century Studios

During an interview with GamesRadar last March, Alvarez mentioned that Romulus will be a standalone movie. So, total newcomers to the franchise won’t feel lost throughout the story. That suggests audiences don’t technically need to revisit any previous films at all.

This should prove helpful for casual viewers that don’t remember if Covenant is a direct sequel to Alien: Resurrection or Prometheus. However, Romulus’ story will reportedly include references to all of the other movies, too.

It’s unclear how large or small these references will be. But that does mean longtime fans will still be rewarded. So, binging every Alien movie in chronological order might still be ideal for those seeking a complete experience.

In an interview with Variety, Alvarez also showed particular interest in the horror and thriller genres. The director specifically cites the first three Alien films as inspiration, even extending to the filmmaking process itself.

This means that Romulus might not borrow much of its style from the glossy, campy tone of Alien: Resurrection. Similarly, the approach likely won’t draw anything from the divisive Alien vs. Predator spin-offs, either.

When does Alien: Romulus take place in the Alien timeline?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director Fede Alvarez has confirmed when Romulus takes place. This also tells fans which Alien films are important to revisit. Alien: Romulus takes place 20 years after the original film, setting the story between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s hit sequel Aliens.

Romulus might serve as connective tissue between those stories. So, the original two films in the series are likely essential viewing, as per usual. Those installments are iconic, and frequently inspire new sequels in some way or another.

Alien: Romulus currently has a release date set for Aug. 16, 2024. So, fans still have months to check out previous films before Romulus’ opening weekend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ is a nadir for Zack Snyder, and streaming cinema as a whole
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ is a nadir for Zack Snyder, and streaming cinema as a whole
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 19, 2024
1 stars
Read Article Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Victor congratulating Yuri on the ice skating ring in Yuri!!!! On Ice
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ movies and TV shows, in order
How To Train Your Dragon poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
All the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ movies and TV shows, in order
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting twist upends everything we thought we knew as Chris Evans’ legacy is confirmed to live on in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ is a nadir for Zack Snyder, and streaming cinema as a whole
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ is a nadir for Zack Snyder, and streaming cinema as a whole
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 19, 2024
1 stars
Read Article Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Step aside, Anthony Mackie: Chris Evans’ true successor in the MCU has been revealed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Victor congratulating Yuri on the ice skating ring in Yuri!!!! On Ice
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ movies and TV shows, in order
How To Train Your Dragon poster
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
All the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ movies and TV shows, in order
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 19, 2024
Author
Anthony Fertino
Anthony Fertino is a freelance writer at WGTC. He’s been a content writer for over 10 years, covering a range of industries from entertainment to gaming. He loves watching sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, including both pop culture hits and edgy indies. Some of his favorite franchises include Alien, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings. When he isn't reading SFF novels, he enjoys discovering new tabletop and indie games.