Every ‘Alien’ movie you have to watch before ‘Romulus’

The original Alien film first released in 1979 and spawned a massive franchise, so fans might want to brush up on key installments before checking out Alien: Romulus. Romulus will be the first new movie in the classic series since Alien: Covenant released in 2017.

Recommended Videos

Alien: Covenant was a little divisive among fans and casual moviegoers, despite taking a different direction than Prometheus. But there’s still a massive fanbase for the franchise, which continues to evolve with every iteration, much like the beloved Xenomorph.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Fede Alvarez’s vision for Romulus, as the director reveals more details ahead of the premiere. True, fans can simply binge every single Alien movie beforehand to become familiar enough. But Alvarez has specifically mentioned which previous movies partly influenced Romulus. So, revisiting certain films could hint at Romulus’ potential style and relevant lore.

Which Alien movies should you watch before Romulus hits theaters?

Image via 20th Century Studios

During an interview with GamesRadar last March, Alvarez mentioned that Romulus will be a standalone movie. So, total newcomers to the franchise won’t feel lost throughout the story. That suggests audiences don’t technically need to revisit any previous films at all.

This should prove helpful for casual viewers that don’t remember if Covenant is a direct sequel to Alien: Resurrection or Prometheus. However, Romulus’ story will reportedly include references to all of the other movies, too.

It’s unclear how large or small these references will be. But that does mean longtime fans will still be rewarded. So, binging every Alien movie in chronological order might still be ideal for those seeking a complete experience.

In an interview with Variety, Alvarez also showed particular interest in the horror and thriller genres. The director specifically cites the first three Alien films as inspiration, even extending to the filmmaking process itself.

This means that Romulus might not borrow much of its style from the glossy, campy tone of Alien: Resurrection. Similarly, the approach likely won’t draw anything from the divisive Alien vs. Predator spin-offs, either.

When does Alien: Romulus take place in the Alien timeline?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director Fede Alvarez has confirmed when Romulus takes place. This also tells fans which Alien films are important to revisit. Alien: Romulus takes place 20 years after the original film, setting the story between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s hit sequel Aliens.

Romulus might serve as connective tissue between those stories. So, the original two films in the series are likely essential viewing, as per usual. Those installments are iconic, and frequently inspire new sequels in some way or another.

Alien: Romulus currently has a release date set for Aug. 16, 2024. So, fans still have months to check out previous films before Romulus’ opening weekend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more