Every ‘Fantastic Four’ movie so far, ranked

Marvel has to make the best Fantastic Four movie ever. That’s what we’re all thinking about the MCU’s upcoming reboot of the Marvel universe’s First Family, which is headed to cinemas on May 2, 2025.

And, on face of it, that seems pretty easy to do, given that all three previously released theatrical outings for the Thing and friends can be assigned many adjectives, but “fantastic” isn’t one of them. On the other hand, however, the consistency with which the Fantastic Four have been fumbled in film suggests Doctor Doom might’ve put some kind of curse on the IP. Can Marvel break a 30-year-trend and finally hand in a great Fantastic Four movie?

While we wait to find out the answer to that question, let’s do the next best thing and work out how the handful of Fantastic Fours we’ve been fed to date rank up against one another.

5. Fantastic Four (2015)

Commonly known as Fant4stic, 2015’s Fantastic Four is a lesson in precisely how not to make a superhero film. On paper, director Josh Trank’s original pitch to reimagine the characters by way of David Cronenberg-esque body horror was a compelling — if controversial — one, but after the studio got cold feet on the concept during production, the resulting cut doesn’t even hold onto this innovative premise. What we’re left with is not only something that feels almost ashamed to be an FF film, but is the victim of atrociously obvious reshoots — hello, Kate Mara’s terrible wig — and baffling creative decisions — why, for the love of Galactus, doesn’t the Thing wear shorts?

4. The Fantastic Four (1994)

It speaks to Fant4stic‘s eye-gouging awfulness that it manages to rank lower than 1994’s The Fantastic Four, a film so cheaply constructed that it never even got released. As directed by the king of B-movies, Roger Corman, the film was actually only made in order for producer Bernd Eichinger to retain the rights — which is, ironically enough, basically what Fox did in 2015 as well. And yet, despite its shoe-string $1 million budget, hammy acting, and cheesy tone, The Fantastic Four captures the spirit of the original comics a little better than Trank’s. And the costume for the Thing is actually surprisingly effective. At least he’s got trunks on this time.

3. Fantastic Four (2005)

2005’s Fantastic Four has undergone an interesting critical shift over the past 20 years, somewhat akin to the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Upon its release, the film received harsh reviews, but now that those of us who grew up with the film have matured, it’s viewed as a nostalgic cult favorite. Sure, Tim Story’s direction might be lacking the nuance and panache of contemporary comic book films like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Fox’s own X-Men, but the cast is exceptionally well put together, with fans loving Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and a pre-Captain America Chris Evans. And, on the latest episode of Thing Watch, Michael Chiklis, with his practical body-suit, is pitch-perfect as Ben Grimm.

2. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

If you’re a fan of Story’s Fantastic Four films, it’s just a question of taste which one of them you prefer. Personally speaking, I’ve always leaned towards the 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer. Some of the teething tonal problems of the original have been ironed out and what we get is perhaps the most authentic translation of the work of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby that we have ever seen on the big screen (yes, including the MCU). Laurence Fishburne’s voice coming out of Silver Surfer is unbeatable casting, and the CGI used to bring him to life (Doug Jones was the body double) is similarly impressive. If more people just got over the fact that Galactus is portrayed as a cloud (the reason being because they were saving his final form for an unmade Silver Surfer spinoff), this one might receive the extra appreciation it deserves.

1. The Incredibles (2004)

What? I said what I said. I know it, you know it, Kevin Feige knows it. The Incredibles is undoubtedly the finest Fantastic Four film of them all, even if it isn’t actually a Fantastic Four film. Writer/director Brad Bird only vaguely attempts to hide his biggest influence, with the Parr family serving as almost one-to-one analogues for Reed Richards and company (Mr. Incredible = Thing, Elastigirl = Mr. Fantastic, Violet = Invisible Woman, Frozone = Silver Surfer, Jack-Jack flames on like Human Torch at the climax ETC). The core themes of the film, of a family coming together to save the world despite their differences, even mirrors that of the FF franchise. Forget Story’s films and whatever Trank and Corman dished out, The Incredibles is what Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot really has to beat.