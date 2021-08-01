Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

The next seven days hardly promise to reinvent the wheel in terms of content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime, but there are still more than a few titles worthy of consideration, whether they be brand new or established classics making their way to a certain platform at long last.

Of course, the marquee release of the week is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which hits HBO Max and theaters on Friday. The majority of Warner Bros.’ hybrid releases have topped the box office, but looking at Gunn’s popularity carried over from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the rave reviews coming from all quarters, don’t bet against Task Force X troubling pandemic-era record setters Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow, although the R-rating could impact the film’s chances of box office success.

It isn’t all about foul-mouthed and wildly irreverent superheroes, though, and you can check out the full list of incomers to the ‘Big Five’ platforms below.

August 2

HBO MAX

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

August 3

NETFLIX

Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 4

NETFLIX

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Fit For Service”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “One Brick At A Time”

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts) – All Season 2 Episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

Monsters at Work – “The Vending Machine”

Turner & Hooch – “Diamonds are Furever”

HULU

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

August 5

HBO MAX

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

NETFLIX

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HBO MAX

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 7

HBO MAX

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

NETFLIX

Quartet

HBO MAX

A Different World

HULU

The Party (2018)

Dean Cain has been finding himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently after his public dressing downs of Seth Rogen, Captain America and more, so that might convince a few folks to check out Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman on HBO Max and see if it plays well through the rose-tinted glasses of fuzzy nostalgia.

Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to Disney Plus, and the classic family comedy is destined to be appointment viewing for audiences of multiple generations, especially when the late, great Robin Williams was trending on what would have been his 70th birthday. Again, it’s not the strongest lineup we’ve ever seen, but there’s more than enough on offer to whittle away the days.