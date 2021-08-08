Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Another week means another deluge of content coming to the ‘Big Five’ streaming services, and the respective libraries of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max all boast a solid lineup of in-house originals and established favorites, perfecting the balance that a buffet of film and television offerings need to convince their subscribers to hunker down and whittle away their evenings, weekends or lazy afternoons.

In terms of brand spanking new titles, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion continues at pace with the premiere of Marvel’s What If…?, an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name that’s endured as a perennial favorite among readers dating back decades.

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is also heading to Hulu, so there’s going to be a lot of viewers bidding goodbye to Jake Peralta and his dysfunctional family, with a status long since secured as one of the modern era’s best sitcoms. Titans Season 3 drops on HBO Max as the DC spinoff continues to set the precedent for the company’s live-action streaming output, but you can check out everything on the way below.

August 9

NETFLIX

SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

August 10

NETFLIX

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace – August 10

HBO MAX

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Together Together (2021)

August 11

NETFLIX

Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Front Of The Pack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Canine Quarantine”

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

What If…? – Series Premiere

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work – “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch – “In The Line Of Fur”

HULU

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

August 12

NETFLIX

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

HULU

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

NETFLIX

Beckett — NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HULU

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

August 14

HBO MAX

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15

NETFLIX

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

Netflix has rom-com sequel The Kissing Booth 3 and intense chase thriller Beckett looking to entice an entirely different demographic, while the original Jurassic Park trilogy lands on HBO Max this coming Sunday for those growing impatient for next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion. As always, it’s a hearty mix of the new and old, with more than a few poised to generate plenty of online buzz and major viewership figures looking at Marvel’s What If…? in particular, which is set to lean into the multiverse hot on the heels of Loki‘s finale.