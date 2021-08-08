Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
Another week means another deluge of content coming to the ‘Big Five’ streaming services, and the respective libraries of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max all boast a solid lineup of in-house originals and established favorites, perfecting the balance that a buffet of film and television offerings need to convince their subscribers to hunker down and whittle away their evenings, weekends or lazy afternoons.
In terms of brand spanking new titles, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion continues at pace with the premiere of Marvel’s What If…?, an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name that’s endured as a perennial favorite among readers dating back decades.
The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is also heading to Hulu, so there’s going to be a lot of viewers bidding goodbye to Jake Peralta and his dysfunctional family, with a status long since secured as one of the modern era’s best sitcoms. Titans Season 3 drops on HBO Max as the DC spinoff continues to set the precedent for the company’s live-action streaming output, but you can check out everything on the way below.
August 9
NETFLIX
SHAMAN KING — NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
August 10
NETFLIX
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace – August 10
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Together Together (2021)
August 11
NETFLIX
Bake Squad — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 — NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Front Of The Pack”
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Canine Quarantine”
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
What If…? – Series Premiere
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”
Monsters at Work – “Adorable Returns”
Turner & Hooch – “In The Line Of Fur”
HULU
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL (2016)
August 12
NETFLIX
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
August 13
NETFLIX
Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode
HULU
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 14
HBO MAX
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
August 15
NETFLIX
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
HBO MAX
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
Netflix has rom-com sequel The Kissing Booth 3 and intense chase thriller Beckett looking to entice an entirely different demographic, while the original Jurassic Park trilogy lands on HBO Max this coming Sunday for those growing impatient for next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion. As always, it’s a hearty mix of the new and old, with more than a few poised to generate plenty of online buzz and major viewership figures looking at Marvel’s What If…? in particular, which is set to lean into the multiverse hot on the heels of Loki‘s finale.
