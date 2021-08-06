Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Warner Bros.’ controversial experiment that’s seen the studio debut all of 2021’s original movies on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters hasn’t been as disastrous for the theatrical industry as many were predicting, even if business as a whole is still struggling to gain any sustained momentum after almost eighteen months of suffering.

In fact, WB have brought in more box office dollars than any other outfit in Hollywood since Wonder Woman 1984 marked the first hybrid to hit theaters and streaming simultaneously in December of last year, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is guaranteed to become the eighth of thirteen to debut at number one on the domestic charts.

It’s also landed the best reviews in the DCEU’s history, and could end up scoring a first frame above $40 million, which would be phenomenal for the COVID-19 era. It isn’t all about Task Force X’s renegade band of misfits and murderers, though, and you can check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max below.

August 6

NETFLIX

Hit & Run — NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa — NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm — NETFLIX FILM

Vivo — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode

HBO MAX

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 7

HBO MAX

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

NETFLIX

Quartet

HBO MAX

A Different World

HULU

The Party (2018)

Fans will be rejoicing at the news Mrs. Doubtfire is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, especially when it falls so close to what would have been the late Robin Williams’ 70th birthday, so it’s the ideal chance for viewers to revisit one of his best-ever performances.

It’s relatively slim pickings on Netflix, but given the fact it’s a high concept thriller with horror elements, expect The Swarm to follow in the footsteps of Blood Red Sky and post a strong showing on the most-watched list, when subscribers have proven themselves more than willing to indulge in some wild and crazy mid budget mashups.