Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?

Speaking at Fan Expo Boston, McGregor stated he wasn’t sure if that’s what the future holds for him. The Trainspotting star expressed a desire to direct and work in the theater again and is “not looking for that” sort of a gig with Marvel Studios.

“I don’t know. I don’t know that I want to do that, because I love doing all different kinds of work. It’s true. I love to direct. I’d like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another… I’m not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because in two years time you’ll be like, ‘You said you were never going to do this!’ But I’m not looking for it particularly.”

McGregor would be a massive coup for Marvel Studios, who recently cast Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich for the upcoming Ironheart series. As for if he’ll ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it feels unlikely at this point in time. But for a long while, it seemed like John Krasinski wouldn’t, and he’s now Mr. Fantastic.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.