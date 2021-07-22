Ex-WWE Wrestler Wants To Play Herman In Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Rob Zombie hardly jumps out as the obvious candidate to direct a reboot of The Munsters. The classic 1960s TV series is an all-ages favorite following the adventures of a monstrous family living in suburban America, subverting the tropes of the standard sitcom by hitting all of the beats you’d expect from a a single-camera comedy, with the obvious difference that the core cast were all based on the likes of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man and others.

The man born Robert Cummings has directed plenty of feature films, but none of them fit the sort of irreverently humorous Munsters mold. The filmmaker’s blood-soaked and incredibly violent offerings have won him a legion of fans, though, even if the critics haven’t always been particularly enamored by his work.

It’s an interesting combination of talent and property to say the least, and now a former WWE wrestler is throwing his hat into the ring to play Herman Munster, with Kevin Nash revealing that he’s always wanted to play the role.

“I love to act. Like right now, Rob Zombie’s got the rights to The Munsters. I’d love to play Herman. The thing is, there’s a sensibility and a femininity in Herman Munster. That would be if I had to pick the perfect role that I’ve always wanted to play.”

There’s already been talk that regular Zombie collaborator Jeff Daniel Phillips is already locked for the part, so clearly nobody has bothered to tell Nash. Either that, or he’s failed to do his research. The retired grappler is hardly a stranger to the acting business, having starred in a slew of both popular and terrible films dating back 30 years.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secrets of the Ooze, Adam Sandler’s The Longest Yard, the 2004 version of The Punisher, Magic Mike and John Wick are just some of his previous credits, where he’s typically cast as a henchman or a goon. Sadly, it looks as though The Munsters has already passed him by.