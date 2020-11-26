Don’t Expect To See Deadpool 3 For A Long Time Yet

Emmy winning Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin may have secured the opportunity of a lifetime after being hired by Marvel Studios to work closely with Ryan Reynolds to develop the script for Deadpool 3, but the sibling duo should have plenty of time to hammer out multiple drafts, because it seems more than likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least a few years.

After all, big budget movies take a while to come together, and the screenplay is one of the very first cogs in the machine that needs to start turning. The project still requires a director, an entire crew, a supporting cast, a release date and perhaps most importantly, a gap in the leading man’s schedule. Most major blockbusters are at least a two-year process from announcement to arrival, and right now, Reynolds doesn’t have a lot of spare time on the calendar.

Having just wrapped Netflix’s Red Notice, he’s already hard at work on the streaming service’s time travel adventure The Adam Project, while he also has a handful of new movies that are much further along the development process than Deadpool 3, including John August’s comedy Upstate and family film Everyday Parenting Tips. The 6 Underground star will also need to hit the promotional circuit next year for both Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and you’d hope that by then the various press commitments required won’t be held entirely on Zoom.

That means even in the most optimistic of cases, Deadpool 3 won’t start shooting until the end of next year at the very earliest, so it could be the summer of 2023 before the movie is realistically finished and ready to be unleashed on an unsuspecting world.