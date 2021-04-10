Extraction 2 Action Scenes Are Reportedly Even Crazier Than The First Movie

In the buildup to release, Netflix’s Extraction looked like a standard run of the mill actioner, one that would give Chris Hemsworth a star vehicle worthy of his ability to punch, shoot and stab his way through an army of faceless goons. However, it surprised just about everyone when it became the platform’s most successful original movie ever after drawing in close to 100 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available.

The narrative may have been achingly familiar, but Extraction‘s set pieces were nothing short of incredible. First-time director Sam Hargrave instantly established himself as being cut from the same cloth as John Wick duo David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, both former stunt performers that made a seamless transition behind the camera by helming a bone-crushing, bruising and massively entertaining action movie.

Avengers Star Chris Hemsworth Looks Jacked In First Look At Netflix's Extraction 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not only is the sequel set to start filming later this year, but producers Joe and Anthony Russo have outlined ambitious plans for an entire shared universe that will diversify the point of view in terms of the stories being told. Hemsworth’s no-nonsense Tyler Rake will likely be positioned as the focal point, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a follow-up was in active development long before it was confirmed by Netflix – that Extraction 2 is looking to up the ante significantly compared to its predecessor by featuring even crazier action scenes than what we saw before.

The overwhelming success of the first outing will no doubt result in a much bigger budget the second time around, and it’s tantalizing to think what Hargrave and his team can come up with if they’re given increased funds and a much larger sandbox to play in, although topping the one-take battle from Extraction is certainly going to be a tough task.