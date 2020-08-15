Ezra Miller And Amber Heard Reportedly Won’t Be Fired From The DCEU

Even though the shared universe has existed for seven years at this point, the DCEU is still trying to fully establish it roster of marquee heroes, with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman the only two members of the original Justice League lineup that are poised to lead their own multi-film franchises.

Ben Affleck’s Batman never got a solo movie before he was rebooted, Superman is only contracted for cameos after Henry Cavill finally signed a new deal, many people thought Cyborg was done before it was announced Ray Fisher was returning for The Flash, the majority of Suicide Squad’s cast are being swept under the rug for James Gunn’s follow-up and Birds of Prey bombing at the box office was a major setback for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

There’s already been a huge amount of turnover in terms of personnel, and based on the negative publicity surrounding Ezra Miller and Amber Heard, it was heavily rumored that neither of them would be asked to return as Barry Allen and Mera, respectively, with Warner Bros. not exactly keen on the idea of two of their highest-profile projects being the subject of bad buzz.

Miller hasn’t made a peep since the video of him choking out a fan went viral several months ago, while Heard is still in the midst of her latest legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, with petitions demanding that both of them be fired from the DCEU for their transgressions gaining thousands of signatures. However, a new report claims that the studio will be keeping the actors on board for the foreseeable future.

As per tipster Mikey Sutton, despite the public seeming to definitively side with Depp, Heard won’t be replaced, while Ezra Miller will apparently be sticking around as well, even though there’s still a strong cry from him to be fired given his recent actions.

Then again, this is just according to one person. For what it’s worth, another insider, Grace Randolph, claims the opposite about Miller, saying that more bad news is on the way for him. And WGTC’s own sources have said much the same thing, that being that Warner Bros. is close to letting him go.

For now, then, we’ll just have to wait on an official statement from the studio, but even if both Miller and Heard end up hanging around for a bit longer, it doesn’t seem like their roles in their respective franchises will be growing very much. Presumably, the former will be replaced by Wally West’s Flash eventually and likely written out of Fantastic Beasts, while the latter might be done after Aquaman 2. Chalk that up as speculation for now, but as soon as we hear something straight from WB, we’ll be sure to let you know.