Ezra Miller Will Reportedly Run Into Grant Gustin In The Flash Movie

When Ezra Miller showed up for a surprise cameo as the DCEU’s Flash during The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, fans of both comic book mythologies wondered what could happen next. After all, the invisible barrier between Warner Bros.’ superhero film and television arms had been broken down, leading to almost limitless possibilities for more crossovers.

So far, though, it’s yielded absolutely nothing. There’ve been no further surprise guests on either the big or small screens, and the studio is still trying to figure out what to do with its cinematic output moving forward. Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is about to enter production and Aquaman 2 kicks off shooting this summer, but the SnyderVerse chatter continues to linger in the background even after the execs outlined their plans to move forward and leave Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League in the canonical rearview mirror.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, that poses some interesting questions in regards to The Flash, given that Ben Affleck’s Batman is on board to play a supporting role and Miller’s Barry Allen was a key component of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In any case, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut will tip its hat towards the Arrowverse and return the favor by having Grant Gustin drop by to say hello.

It would be a wink to the longtime supporters of The CW’s shows, and the multiversal premise of The Flash means that it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things whether it goes over the head of casual audiences or not, because literally anything is possible when you’re dealing with an infinite number of pocket realities in a mega budget comic book blockbuster.