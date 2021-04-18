Ben Affleck’s Batman’s Fate In The Flash Movie Reportedly Up In The Air Now

Robert Pattinson may be starring in The Batman, but DC fans haven’t given up hope that there’s more to come from Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader. We’ll definitely see him again in The Flash movie, but there’s also been talk of Batfleck getting his own film on HBO Max, following the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And according to a new report, it’s possible that he could even receive a limited TV series, too.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared that he’s heard Warner Bros.’ bosses AT&T want Affleck to star in his own show for streaming. Sutton writes that the company is looking to match Disney Plus and their rival platform’s ever-growing roster of Marvel series featuring familiar characters from the MCU. Every week that a new episode of WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lands, it’s all the internet can talk about, and AT&T wants some of that apparently.

Previously, the outlet had reported that Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was due to die in The Flash, with Warner Bros. intending for it to be his final appearance. However, AT&T doesn’t like this idea and is still hoping to convince the star to stick around, meaning that his fate in the film is now up in the air. It’s possible that his death could be removed from the script to allow for this potential HBO Max show, but the series could also theoretically be set prior to his demise. In any case, the company is said to be looking at the “greater potential” for Batfleck if he agrees to extend his tenure in the cape and cowl.

This latest piece of intel just adds to the continuing picture we’re getting of what’s going on with the DC franchise behind the scenes, with the three interested parties – AT&T, WarnerMedia and HBO Max – all wanting different things. AT&T is the parent company, however, so you’d imagine that – ultimately – what they say goes. And if that’s the case, we may be in for much more of the DCEU’s original Batman.