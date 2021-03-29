Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Will Reportedly Be A Prequel If It Happens

When it was first announced last year that Ben Affleck was reversing his decision to retire as the DCEU’s Batman to suit up and join the cast of The Flash, it was inevitable that the actor would find himself being linked with countless projects shortly after, especially when the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut is set to introduce the multiverse into the franchise.

Sure enough, even before he was confirmed to be reprising the role once more for the final round of shooting on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Affleck had already been rumored for a number of future movies and HBO Max exclusives, both feature-length and episodic. As of yet, he’s not committed to anything beyond The Flash, but there’s still a huge groundswell of support to see him finally get around to his version of The Batman.

According to tipster Mikey Sutton, the most likely outcome of the SnyderVerse fiasco is for Justice League sequels and spinoffs to exist solely on HBO Max as the mainline DCEU heads in a different direction theatrically, and one idea being discussed is Affleck’s Batman, which Sutton says would be a prequel to the Snyder Cut.

Obviously, the actor turns 50 next year, so we’re hardly going to be seeing another origin story about a rookie Caped Crusader, but it’ll reportedly be in a similar vein to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow, in that it takes place only a couple of years before Justice League and possibly even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s definitely something the fans want to see, but as always, we’ll just have to wait and watch how the fallout from the Snyder Cut plays out before any concrete plans get confirmed.